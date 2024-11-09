Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Annual Buddha Relic Worship Ceremony Begins in Bangkok

November 09, 2024_ Monks in red robes offered rituals at Phra Chedi Borommathat (Golden Mountain) at Wat Saket Ratchaworamahawihan in Bangkok...

09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
November 09, 2024_ Monks in red robes offered rituals at Phra Chedi Borommathat (Golden Mountain) at Wat Saket Ratchaworamahawihan in Bangkok yesterday. This event marks the start of the annual ceremony to worship the relics of Lord Buddha, which will take place from November 8 to 17 this year. The ceremony attracts devotees and tourists, highlighting the spiritual and cultural importance of this rite in Thai Buddhist tradition. Wat Saket is a famous Buddhist temple in Bangkok, known for its golden stupa and panoramic views of the city. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The ceremony is a significant moment for Buddhist practitioners, who gather to honor the relics and participate in prayer rituals.

in Evidenza