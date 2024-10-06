Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 06 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Anti-corruption operation involves several political parties

Thailand: Anti-corruption operation involves several political parties
06 ottobre 2024 | 12.06
06 October 2024_ Thai authorities have launched a large-scale operation to combat corruption involving various political parties in the country. This initiative has led to the arrest of numerous officials and party members accused of malpractices. The operation was conducted in several provinces, highlighting the government's commitment to fighting corruption at all levels. Investigations continue to identify further involvement and ensure transparency in Thailand's political system. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. This operation represents a significant step in improving public trust in institutions and promoting more accountable governance in Thailand.

