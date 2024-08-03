Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Anutin Charnvirakul denies ambitions as prime minister

03 August 2024_ Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and current deputy prime minister, has denied rumors regarding his possible...

Thailand: Anutin Charnvirakul denies ambitions as prime minister
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party and current deputy prime minister, has denied rumors regarding his possible candidacy for the post of prime minister, saying that the coalition government is solid. The speculation emerged after a meeting between Anutin and former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, current figurehead of the Pheu Thai party, during an event in Khao Yai. Although some observers see him as an alternative to Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, Anutin has reaffirmed his commitment to his current government roles. He also ruled out the possibility of a change in the composition of the coalition, confirming the stability of the government. The news is reported by Bangkok Post. Anutin Charnvirakul is known for his key role in the Thai government and his political influence in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
