Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 02 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Anutin Charnvirakul Denies Involvement in Vote Against Constitutional Referendum

October 2, 2024_ Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, has denied claims that his party was responsible for the Senate's decision to...

Thailand: Anutin Charnvirakul Denies Involvement in Vote Against Constitutional Referendum
02 ottobre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 2, 2024_ Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, has denied claims that his party was responsible for the Senate's decision to reject the double majority needed to approve a new code for a referendum on the constitution. Responding to Senator Somchai Sawaengkarn's comments, Charnvirakul said: 'We have nothing to do with this.' The Bhumjaithai Party, a Thai political party, has been accused of obstructing the constitutional review process, but its leader has categorically denied such allegations. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The issue of the referendum on the new constitution is of great importance in Thailand, where political reform is a central topic in public debate.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
that his party Vote Against Constitutional referendum referendum his
Vedi anche
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza