October 2, 2024_ Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, has denied claims that his party was responsible for the Senate's decision to reject the double majority needed to approve a new code for a referendum on the constitution. Responding to Senator Somchai Sawaengkarn's comments, Charnvirakul said: 'We have nothing to do with this.' The Bhumjaithai Party, a Thai political party, has been accused of obstructing the constitutional review process, but its leader has categorically denied such allegations. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The issue of the referendum on the new constitution is of great importance in Thailand, where political reform is a central topic in public debate.