Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Anutin meets Cambodian PM to strengthen bilateral relations

Thailand: Anutin meets Cambodian PM to strengthen bilateral relations
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
October 23, 2024_ Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of Thailand, met with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet to discuss strengthening relations between the two countries. During the meeting, Anutin stressed the importance of economic and cultural cooperation, highlighting the similarities between the two countries as opportunities to develop tourism and trade. Hun Manet expressed gratitude for the visit and reaffirmed his commitment to cooperate on security and legality issues. This news was reported by tna.mcot.net. This meeting was held ahead of the upcoming Thailand-Cambodia border province governors' conference, scheduled for October 24.

