Thailand: Anutin visits Koh Kood to reassure people after deal with Cambodia

Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
06 novembre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
November 5, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is preparing to visit Koh Kood Island in Trat Province next week. The visit is aimed at reassuring local residents after concerns over MOU 44 between Thailand and Cambodia regarding disputed maritime areas. Anutin also intends to monitor the living conditions of the island's population to ensure there is no loss of territory, Daily News reported. Koh Kood is one of Thailand's most beautiful islands, known for its pristine beaches and lush nature, and is a popular tourist destination.

