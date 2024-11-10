Thailand: Anyma, the Italian-American DJ, protagonist at the 808 Festival 2024

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 10 Novembre 2024
November 09, 2024_ Anyma, Italian-American DJ Matteo Milleri, will headline the 808 Festival 2024, which will be held in Bangkok from December 6 to...

10 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
November 09, 2024_ Anyma, Italian-American DJ Matteo Milleri, will headline the 808 Festival 2024, which will be held in Bangkok from December 6 to 8. Known for his unique style that blends techno and other genres, Anyma has gained international fame thanks to his innovative visual and musical performances. The festival, renowned for its high-quality production, promises to offer an unforgettable experience to dance music fans. The news was reported by siamrathvariety.com. Anyma has already mesmerized audiences at events such as Afterlife Madrid and Afterlife Milan, proving his impact on the global music scene.

