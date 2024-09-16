Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Approval of three virtual banking licenses coming soon

September 16, 2024_ Thailand is set for a major banking breakthrough with the approval of three virtual banking licenses, scheduled for September 19,...

Thailand: Approval of three virtual banking licenses coming soon
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 16, 2024_ Thailand is set for a major banking breakthrough with the approval of three virtual banking licenses, scheduled for September 19, 2024. The Bank of Thailand (ธปท.) will announce the results of the competition that saw the participation of four major groups: SCB X, Krung Thai, True and BTS. These players are seeking to enter the virtual banking market, a fast-growing sector that offers banking services exclusively online. The approval of the licenses represents a significant step towards innovation and digitalization of the Thai banking system, the news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The entry of these new virtual banks could transform the country's financial landscape, offering consumers more options and personalized services.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
virtual banking market three virtual banking licenses virtual banking banca a domicilio
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza