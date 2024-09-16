Thailand: Approval of three virtual banking licenses coming soon

September 16, 2024_ Thailand is set for a major banking breakthrough with the approval of three virtual banking licenses, scheduled for September 19, 2024. The Bank of Thailand (ธปท.) will announce the results of the competition that saw the participation of four major groups: SCB X, Krung Thai, True and BTS. These players are seeking to enter the virtual banking market, a fast-growing sector that offers banking services exclusively online. The approval of the licenses represents a significant step towards innovation and digitalization of the Thai banking system, the news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The entry of these new virtual banks could transform the country's financial landscape, offering consumers more options and personalized services.