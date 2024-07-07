Thailand: ASEAN Ceramics 2024 with strong Italian presence

7 July 2024_ ASEAN Ceramics 2024, an international event dedicated to the ceramic industry, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from 11 to 13 December 2024. The event will see the participation of over 300 exhibitors and 5,000 visitors, with a wide representation Italian thanks to the support of Confindustria Marmomacchine. The event, organized by MMI Asia and Vietnam Building Ceramic Association, will be supported by ASEAN Stone 2024 and will promote sustainability and innovation in the sector. Siamevent.com reports it. Italy, together with countries such as China, Germany and the United Kingdom, will have a dedicated pavilion, underlining the importance of international collaboration in improving ceramic technologies.