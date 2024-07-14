Thailand: Bangkok City Ballet participates in the Tanz Bozen Bolzano Danza Festival in Italy

13 July 2024_ Bangkok City Ballet (BCB) has announced its participation in the prestigious Tanz Bozen Bolzano Danza Festival 2024 in Italy. The Thai ballet company is the only Asian representative invited to this international event. During the festival, the BCB will present the show 'Medusa' in collaboration with the Monteverdi Conservatory of Bolzano. This event marks a major milestone for Thai dance, bringing local talent to a global stage. This is reported by intvthai.com. The collaboration between BCB and the Royal Bangkok Symphony Music School (RBSS) also introduced the first live music ballet classes to Thailand, raising the standards of ballet teaching in the country.