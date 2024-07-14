Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:48
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Bangkok City Ballet participates in the Tanz Bozen Bolzano Danza Festival in Italy

13 July 2024_ Bangkok City Ballet (BCB) has announced its participation in the prestigious Tanz Bozen Bolzano Danza Festival 2024 in Italy. The Thai...

Thailand: Bangkok City Ballet participates in the Tanz Bozen Bolzano Danza Festival in Italy
14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

13 July 2024_ Bangkok City Ballet (BCB) has announced its participation in the prestigious Tanz Bozen Bolzano Danza Festival 2024 in Italy. The Thai ballet company is the only Asian representative invited to this international event. During the festival, the BCB will present the show 'Medusa' in collaboration with the Monteverdi Conservatory of Bolzano. This event marks a major milestone for Thai dance, bringing local talent to a global stage. This is reported by intvthai.com. The collaboration between BCB and the Royal Bangkok Symphony Music School (RBSS) also introduced the first live music ballet classes to Thailand, raising the standards of ballet teaching in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thai Thai ballet company Bangkok City Ballet the Thai
Vedi anche
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse
News to go
Caldo e afa in tutta Italia: ecco quanto dura
News to go
Conti pubblici, Giorgetti: "Non serve manovra lacrime e sangue"
News to go
Vacanze estive 2024, cresce il budget medio degli italiani: +15%
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza