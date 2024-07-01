Thailand: Bangkok could host a Formula 1 race after visit to Italy

30 June 2024_ Thailand is evaluating the possibility of hosting a Formula 1 race in Bangkok. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin announced that feasibility studies are underway after discussions with Formula One Group executives during a visit to Italy. Interest in Formula 1 has also grown thanks to the participation of the famous singer Lisa from BLACKPINK at an event in Miami, USA. The news has caused great excitement among Thai motoring enthusiasts. This is reported by tnnthailand.com. The potential race in Bangkok could further strengthen the ties between Thailand and Italy, already consolidated by recent diplomatic meetings.