Domenica 20 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Bangkok governor backs congestion charge to improve public transport

October 20, 2024_ Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has expressed support for the introduction of a congestion charge for vehicles entering the...

Thailand: Bangkok governor backs congestion charge to improve public transport
20 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
October 20, 2024_ Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has expressed support for the introduction of a congestion charge for vehicles entering the city center, with the aim of funding a flat 20 baht fare for electric train lines. Chadchart stressed that it is crucial to ensure a reliable and accessible public transportation system before implementing such a charge, to avoid unduly burdening low-income residents. The proposal aims to reduce traffic and encourage the use of public transportation, but requires careful planning to avoid penalizing families, especially those with children. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Transport Minister Suriya Jungrungreangkit said the initiative would be inspired by successful systems in other nations.

