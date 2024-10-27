Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Bangkok launches study on traffic congestion charge

October 27, 2024_ Bangkok's Traffic and Transport Policy and Planning Office is launching a study to assess the feasibility of a congestion charge in...

27 ottobre 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
October 27, 2024_ Bangkok's Traffic and Transport Policy and Planning Office is launching a study to assess the feasibility of a congestion charge in the capital. The initiative aims to reduce the number of private vehicles in the city center, with an estimated fee of 50 to 60 baht. The project, which also involves the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and other agencies, aims to improve air quality and reduce traffic problems. The assessment will also consider the impact on public transportation and the local economy, the Bangkok Post reported. The study is a significant step toward managing traffic in the city, which is known for its traffic congestion.

