Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
Thailand: Bangkok prepares for impending floods

August 27, 2024_ Bangkok Governor Chatchart Sitthiphan announced that the city is prepared to handle the incoming rainwater and water flows from the...

Thailand: Bangkok prepares for impending floods
28 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ Bangkok Governor Chatchart Sitthiphan announced that the city is prepared to handle the incoming rainwater and water flows from the north, reassuring that there will be no floods like in 2011. Authorities are monitoring the situation and working with various agencies to prevent possible flooding in some areas of the capital. Currently, water levels in major reservoirs are under control and safety measures have been strengthened, including the preparation of sandbags for the risk areas. The news is reported by khaosod.co.th. Bangkok authorities have also launched emergency plans to assist vulnerable communities in the event of floods, with particular attention to the 16 at-risk communities along the Chao Phraya River.

