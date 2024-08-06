Thailand: Bangkok Pride awarded by France for LGBTQ rights

05 August 2024_ The Bangkok Pride association has received an award from the city of Paris for its commitment to defending LGBTQ rights in Thailand. The recognition, awarded as part of the 'Prix International', was presented during a ceremony at the residence of the French ambassador in Bangkok. Jean-Luc Romero-Michel, deputy mayor of Paris, praised the association's work, underlining the importance of activists for the advancement of LGBTQ rights, including the proposed marriage equality law. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. The award, created in 2018, aims to recognize the efforts of individuals and associations promoting LGBTQIA+ rights internationally.