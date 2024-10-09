Thailand: Bangkok records worrying levels of air pollution

Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:24
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.23
Redazione Adnkronos
October 9, 2024_ Bangkok and surrounding provinces have reported levels of ultra-fine particulate matter in the atmosphere that are considered unhealthy. According to the Pollution Control Department, the cause of this situation is a low-pressure system that has led to the accumulation of pollution over the city. Authorities are monitoring the situation and may take measures to mitigate the impact on public health. Air quality in Bangkok is a recurring problem, with significant effects on the health of residents. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Local authorities are considering strategies to address air pollution, an issue of growing concern for the population and tourists.

