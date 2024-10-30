Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Bangkok tackles pollution with new measures for green vehicles

30 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
October 30, 2024_ Bangkok authorities are considering introducing a green vehicle registry to combat air pollution caused by fine particles. The initiative aims to incentivize the use of environmentally friendly means of transport and improve air quality in the Thai capital. Officials are currently negotiating with vehicle fleet operators to implement the strategy. The proposal is part of a broader effort to address pollution in Thailand, where fine particles pose a serious threat to public health, according to news site เดลินิวส์. Local authorities are working to ensure a healthier environment for citizens by promoting the adoption of sustainable technologies in the transport sector.

