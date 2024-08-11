Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 11 Agosto 2024
Thailand: Bangkok's 2025 budget under scrutiny by new committee

August 11, 2024_ Bangkok City Council has begun a process of scrutinizing the budget for fiscal year 2025, which amounts to over 90 billion baht,...

11 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
August 11, 2024_ Bangkok City Council has begun a process of scrutinizing the budget for fiscal year 2025, which amounts to over 90 billion baht, through a special committee. Despite proposals to include external members for greater transparency, the majority decided to exclude them, arguing that council members already represent the interests of citizens. Kanoknuch Klinsang, chairman of the committee, assured that every detail of the budget will be scrutinized to ensure efficient use of resources. The issue has sparked heated debates, highlighting local political tensions, as reported by matichon.co.th. Kanoknuch, representative of Don Mueang district, has a long career in public finance management and has pledged to improve health services in her area.

