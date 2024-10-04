Thailand: Bangkok's Red Sky Restaurant Celebrates Mediterranean Cuisine with Chef Luca Russo

October 3, 2024_ Red Sky Restaurant, located at Centara Grand at CentralWorld in Bangkok, has recently revamped its look and menu, taking inspiration from Mediterranean cuisine thanks to the talent of Chef Luca Russo. With experience in prestigious restaurants such as Assaje in Rome and Zaranda in Mallorca, Russo brings his passion for Mediterranean flavors to the Thai capital. Among the new additions, a seasonal duck menu, available until October 31, which includes refined dishes such as duck parcels and duck breast with porcini mushrooms. The news was reported by punchmedia.co.th, highlighting the influence of Italian cuisine in Bangkok and the importance of booking to not miss out on this exclusive dining experience.