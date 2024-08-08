Cerca nel sito
 
Thailand: Bank Bangkok introduces special interest rates for Thai citizens

08 August 2024_ Bangkok Bank has announced the introduction of special interest rates for Thai customers, as part of an initiative to strengthen...

Thailand: Bank Bangkok introduces special interest rates for Thai citizens
08 agosto 2024
Redazione Adnkronos
08 August 2024_ Bangkok Bank has announced the introduction of special interest rates for Thai customers, as part of an initiative to strengthen confidence in the country's banking system. This measure was adopted in response to recent political uncertainties and aims to support the local economy by encouraging savings and investments. The new interest rates will be available for a variety of banking products, making financial growth opportunities more accessible for citizens. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The initiative comes in a context of growing attention towards economic stability and consumer confidence in Thailand.

