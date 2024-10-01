Thailand: Bank of Thailand concerned about financial market volatility

October 01, 2024_ The Bank of Thailand (ธปท.) has expressed concern over the volatility in financial markets and the potential negative impacts on business activities. In response to these concerns, the institution announced the implementation of measures to manage and prevent emerging risks. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the country's economic stability. The source of this information is the news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The Bank of Thailand is responsible for monetary policy and financial stability in the country, which is critical to the smooth functioning of the Thai economy.