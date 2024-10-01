Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 01 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Bank of Thailand concerned about financial market volatility

October 01, 2024_ The Bank of Thailand (ธปท.) has expressed concern over the volatility in financial markets and the potential negative impacts on...

Thailand: Bank of Thailand concerned about financial market volatility
01 ottobre 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 01, 2024_ The Bank of Thailand (ธปท.) has expressed concern over the volatility in financial markets and the potential negative impacts on business activities. In response to these concerns, the institution announced the implementation of measures to manage and prevent emerging risks. The authorities are closely monitoring the situation to ensure the country's economic stability. The source of this information is the news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The Bank of Thailand is responsible for monetary policy and financial stability in the country, which is critical to the smooth functioning of the Thai economy.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
financial markets Thai economy monetary policy financial stability in the country
Vedi anche
News to go
Israele e l'attacco via terra "limitato" in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, risultati e i presidenti eletti
News to go
Incidenti sul lavoro, al via patente a punti nei cantieri
News to go
Milano, arrestati i capi ultras di Inter e Milan
News to go
Masotelioma, nel 2021 in Ue 2.380 decessi prevenibili
News to go
Libano, Mikati: "Fermare guerra sterminio di Israele"
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza