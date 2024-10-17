Thailand: Bank of Thailand cuts interest rate to stimulate economy

October 16, 2024_ The Bank of Thailand has decided to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.25%, in response to pressure from the government and the private sector to ease lending and stimulate the stagnant economy. This is the first rate cut since May 2020, following a hike to 2.5% in September last year. Monetary Policy Committee director Sakkapop Panyanukul said the majority of the committee believes the cut will ease the debt burden without compromising household debt reduction. However, two committee members opposed the move, arguing that the current rate is appropriate to the economic situation and inflation. The news was reported by Bangkok Post. Thailand's economic growth is forecast at 2.7% this year, mainly supported by tourism and domestic consumption, while inflation is estimated at 0.5% this year.