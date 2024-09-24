Thailand: Bank of Thailand launches 'Virtual Bank' project with local startups

September 24, 2024_ The Bank of Thailand has announced the opening of applications for its 'Virtual Bank' project, aimed at engaging innovative startups in the banking sector. Interested startups include Krung Thai Bank, True Corporation, and CP Group, all active in the country's technology and financial landscape. This project represents an opportunity for new businesses to collaborate with established institutions and contribute to the evolution of the Thai banking system. The news was reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The initiative comes amid the increasing digitalization of financial services in Thailand, with the aim of improving access and efficiency for consumers.