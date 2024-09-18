Thailand: Banking Groups Apply for Virtual Bank License

September 18, 2024_ Major Thai banking groups, including Krung Thai Bank (KTB) and Bangkok Bank (BBL), have applied for a license to operate as virtual banks with the Bank of Thailand. This initiative is part of a consortium that also includes companies such as Advanced Info Service (ADVANC) and PTT, aimed at improving access to financial services for the unserved population. The creation of virtual banks is seen as an opportunity to increase competition in the traditional financial sector and respond to the needs of an evolving market. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The implementation of these virtual banks could lead to a significant change in the Thai banking landscape, fostering financial inclusion and technological innovation.