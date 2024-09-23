Thailand: Bella Ranee in Italy for Fendi Fashion Show

September 23, 2024_ Thai actress Bella Ranee recently attended the Fendi Women's Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show in Milan, Italy, as a brand ambassador. After the event, Bella took advantage of the trip to visit Switzerland with her boyfriend, Wil Chawin, who comes from an influential family. The exclusive images shared by her manager show happy moments between the two, sparking the interest of fans. The news was reported by khaosod.co.th, highlighting the connection between Thai and Italian culture through fashion. This event highlights the importance of Thai celebrities in the international fashion scene.