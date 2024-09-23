Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Bella Ranee in Italy for Fendi Fashion Show

September 23, 2024_ Thai actress Bella Ranee recently attended the Fendi Women's Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show in Milan, Italy, as a brand...

Thailand: Bella Ranee in Italy for Fendi Fashion Show
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Thai actress Bella Ranee recently attended the Fendi Women's Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show in Milan, Italy, as a brand ambassador. After the event, Bella took advantage of the trip to visit Switzerland with her boyfriend, Wil Chawin, who comes from an influential family. The exclusive images shared by her manager show happy moments between the two, sparking the interest of fans. The news was reported by khaosod.co.th, highlighting the connection between Thai and Italian culture through fashion. This event highlights the importance of Thai celebrities in the international fashion scene.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fashion show Thai fashion spettacolo
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza