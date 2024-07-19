Thailand: BEM announces the purchase of 51 new trains for the metro lines

19 July 2024_ Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM) has announced the purchase of 51 new trains to improve service on Bangkok's metro lines. The initiative is part of a larger plan to upgrade the metro's Orange and Blue lines, which are key to public transport in the Thai capital. The purchase of the new trains aims to reduce waiting times and improve the efficiency of the service, responding to the growing demand for public transport. BEM expects to conclude the project within the next few months, with the aim of significantly improving the commuter experience. The news site กรุงเทพธุรกิจ reports it. This investment represents an important step towards the modernization of Bangkok's transport infrastructure.