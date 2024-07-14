Thailand: Black catfish invasion threatens Bangkok's seafood industry

13 July 2024_ Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt visited Bang Khun Thian district to monitor the spread of black catfish from Samut Songkhram province. The invasion hit the districts of Bang Khun Thian, Thung Khru and Bang Bon, putting around 900 local farmers in difficulty. These fish, known for their rapid reproduction and resistance, are causing serious economic damage, reducing farmers' incomes tenfold. The Department of Fisheries has proposed six measures to address the crisis, including the control and elimination of invasive fish and the use of natural predators. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. Local authorities are collaborating with various bodies to find effective and sustainable solutions.