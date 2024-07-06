Thailand: Blackchin Tilapia invasion threatens ecosystem

6 July 2024_ The spread of the alien fish Blackchin Tilapia is causing serious damage to aquatic ecosystems in several coastal provinces of Thailand. The Ministry of Agriculture declared the situation a 'national issue' and launched hunting operations to reduce and control the invasion. The problem, which has lasted for more than a decade, has hit local aquaculture and biodiversity hard. The species, native to Africa, is known for its rapid reproduction and adaptability to various aquatic environments. เดลินิวส์ reports it. The authorities are collaborating with local communities to address the emergency and promote the consumption of fish as a partial solution to the problem.