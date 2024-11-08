Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 08 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:49
Thailand: Bodies of Four Thai Workers Killed in Israel Return

08 novembre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
November 8, 2024_ The bodies of four Thai workers killed in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah will arrive in Thailand today. The Thai government has arranged for the repatriation of the bodies and will provide assistance to the families of the victims. A ceremony will be held at the airport to honor the deceased, with officials and family members attending. The government expressed its condolences and reiterated its commitment to ensuring the safety of Thai citizens abroad. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. This tragic event highlights the risks faced by Thai workers in conflict zones.

