Thailand: Boonthavorn renews its showroom with Italian brands

July 3, 2024_ Boonthavorn, a leading retailer of homewares in Thailand, has renovated its Ratchada showroom to offer an improved shopping experience. The inauguration event saw the presentation of products from European brands, including Porcelanosa and B-Italia. B-Italia, known for quality and design inspired by Italian art and culture, has introduced new tile collections that reflect the elegance and sophistication of the Italian Renaissance. The initiative involved local architects and designers, such as Thana Chai Narathatsan and It Atthaworarat, who shared their experiences in the sector. Siamturakij.com reports it. Boonthavorn continues to be a benchmark for innovation and design in the Thai market.