Thailand: Bottega Veneta inaugurates a new concept store at the Emporium in Bangkok

25 July 2024_ Bottega Veneta, the prestigious Italian brand, has opened a new concept store at the Emporium shopping mall in Bangkok, attracting numerous local celebrities. The event was attended by well-known faces from the world of entertainment, including the brand ambassador, Kanyawit, and other influencers, all in elegant outfits from the Pre-Fall 24 collection. The store, which spans 420 square meters , reflects the Italian aesthetic with materials from the Veneto region, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere. The new opening offers a wide range of products, including clothing, bags and accessories, all designed by creative director Matthieu Blazy. The news was reported by forbesthailand.com. This event highlights the influence of Italian fashion in Thailand and the appreciation for high-quality design and craftsmanship.