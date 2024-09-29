Thailand: Bulgari celebrates 140 years of elegance with an exclusive event in Bangkok

Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
29 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 29, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious Roman jewelry brand, presented its high jewelry collection at an exclusive event held at the Mandarin Oriental in Bangkok. The evening celebrated the Maison's 140th anniversary, with works inspired by the historic city of Rome and its rich cultural heritage. Notable guests, including famous Thai actress Mai Davika and Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, admired the unique pieces of the collection, which reflect Italian craftsmanship. The news was reported by banmuang.co.th. This event was an important showcase for Bulgari's timeless elegance, highlighting the connection between Italy and Thailand in the world of luxury.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
