Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Bulgari celebrates 140 years of elegance with an exclusive exhibition in Bangkok

September 27, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious Roman jewelry brand, presented its high jewelry collection in Bangkok, on the occasion of the 140th...

27 settembre 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
September 27, 2024_ Bulgari, the prestigious Roman jewelry brand, presented its high jewelry collection in Bangkok, on the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the brand. The event took place at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental, where over 140 unique pieces, inspired by the historic city of Rome, were exhibited. Guests of honor included celebrities such as Mai Davika and Pia Wurtzbach, who helped make the event even more exclusive. The news was reported by dailynews.co.th. This event not only celebrates the art of Italian goldsmithing, but also strengthens the cultural ties between Italy and Thailand, highlighting Bulgari's enduring influence in the world of jewelry.

