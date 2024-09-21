Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Thailand: Bulgari opens pop-up store in Phuket inspired by Roman culture

September 20, 2024_ Bulgari has opened a new pop-up store at Central Phuket Floresta, a luxury shopping mall located in the heart of Phuket, known as...

21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
September 20, 2024_ Bulgari has opened a new pop-up store at Central Phuket Floresta, a luxury shopping mall located in the heart of Phuket, known as the ‘Pearl of the Andaman’. This exhibition space draws inspiration from Rome’s rich cultural heritage, presenting a design that combines modernity and Italian tradition. Visitors can admire iconic collections such as Serpenti and B.Zero1, made with fine materials that recall the timeless elegance of Rome. The news was reported by hisopartyofficial.com. The pop-up store is located on the first floor of the Myth of Luxe area and offers an exclusive shopping experience, celebrating Italian goldsmith art in an exotic setting such as Phuket.

