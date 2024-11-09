Thailand: Burial Ceremony for Korean War Veteran Somkiat Insorn

November 9, 2024_ The remains of Commander Somkiat Insorn, a Thai veteran of the Korean War, will be buried in Busan, South Korea, on Monday. The ceremony will be attended by Thai and South Korean military personnel to pay tribute to their colleague. Somkiat Insorn served with distinction during the conflict, and his burial is a moment of recognition for his contributions. The event highlights the historic ties between Thailand and South Korea, highlighting the importance of historical memory. The news was reported by Bangkok Post. The ceremony will be held in an atmosphere of respect and commemoration, reflecting the value of military service and gratitude towards veterans.