Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Burial Ceremony for Korean War Veteran Somkiat Insorn

November 9, 2024_ The remains of Commander Somkiat Insorn, a Thai veteran of the Korean War, will be buried in Busan, South Korea, on Monday. The...

Thailand: Burial Ceremony for Korean War Veteran Somkiat Insorn
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 9, 2024_ The remains of Commander Somkiat Insorn, a Thai veteran of the Korean War, will be buried in Busan, South Korea, on Monday. The ceremony will be attended by Thai and South Korean military personnel to pay tribute to their colleague. Somkiat Insorn served with distinction during the conflict, and his burial is a moment of recognition for his contributions. The event highlights the historic ties between Thailand and South Korea, highlighting the importance of historical memory. The news was reported by Bangkok Post. The ceremony will be held in an atmosphere of respect and commemoration, reflecting the value of military service and gratitude towards veterans.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
event highlights be the news was reported by Bangkok Post his burial
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza