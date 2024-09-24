Thailand: Business sector calls for action to address strengthening baht

September 24, 2024_ Eight Thai business organizations have expressed the need for a meeting with the Ministry of Finance and the Bank of Thailand to discuss issues related to the strengthening of the baht, which is negatively affecting exports. The companies fear that the continued appreciation of the currency could undermine the competitiveness of Thai products in international markets. In addition, they note that the volatility of the baht is creating uncertainty in the trade sector, requiring urgent measures to stabilize the situation. The organizations are calling for constructive dialogue to find effective solutions to these economic challenges. The news is reported by กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The concerns are particularly strong for small and medium-sized enterprises, which are key to the Thai economy and account for a significant portion of the country's exports.