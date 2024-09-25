Thailand: Cabinet approves free electricity, farm debt relief

September 25, 2024_ The Thai government has approved free electricity for the months of September and October, with a 30% reduction in bills for citizens. This measure was introduced to alleviate the economic hardship of families and support the agricultural sector, especially debtors of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC). In addition, an update of government applications has been ordered to improve access to public services. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. These initiatives aim to support the national economy and ensure an improvement in the quality of life for Thai citizens.