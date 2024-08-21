Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 21 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:46
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Cabinet Meeting to Address Black Catfish Crisis

August 20, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Phumitham Wechayachai chaired the Cabinet meeting at the Government House, addressing key issues such as the...

Thailand: Cabinet Meeting to Address Black Catfish Crisis
21 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 20, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Phumitham Wechayachai chaired the Cabinet meeting at the Government House, addressing key issues such as the action plan to combat the invasion of black catfish from 2024 to 2027. The Council approved measures to control and reduce the population of this invasive fish, which threatens aquatic biodiversity in Thailand. In addition, preparations for the second ministerial meeting of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) and the approval of joint declarations for education cooperation in ASEAN were discussed. This was reported by เดลินิวส์. The action plan has a budget of 450 million baht and aims to involve various sectors in the fight against the invasion of black catfish.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cabinet meeting addressing key issues such as convegno
Vedi anche
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi
News to go
Vacanze, con 10 miliardi cibo è prima voce spesa turistica
News to go
Gaza e negoziati, proposta ponte per tregua: ottimismo dei mediatori
News to go
Maltempo Italia, rischio grandinate e nubifragi al nord
News to go
Vaiolo delle scimmie, ultime news
News to go
Arriva in Italia il nuovo digitale terrestre
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza