Thailand: Cabinet Meeting to Address Black Catfish Crisis

August 20, 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Phumitham Wechayachai chaired the Cabinet meeting at the Government House, addressing key issues such as the action plan to combat the invasion of black catfish from 2024 to 2027. The Council approved measures to control and reduce the population of this invasive fish, which threatens aquatic biodiversity in Thailand. In addition, preparations for the second ministerial meeting of the Asia Zero Emission Community (AZEC) and the approval of joint declarations for education cooperation in ASEAN were discussed. This was reported by เดลินิวส์. The action plan has a budget of 450 million baht and aims to involve various sectors in the fight against the invasion of black catfish.