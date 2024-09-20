Thailand: Call for interest rate cuts to stimulate economy

September 20, 2024_ The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Federation of Thailand has urged the Monetary Policy Committee (กนง.) to cut the current interest rate of 2.25% to stimulate the domestic economy, which is slowing due to lower exports and a slow recovery in domestic consumption. According to CIMB Thai analysis, the กนง. is unlikely to decide to lower rates at its next meeting. The request for rate cuts is seen as a necessary measure to address the current economic challenges. The source of this news is กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. The economic situation in Thailand is influenced by global and domestic factors, making timely intervention crucial to support growth.