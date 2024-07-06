Thailand: Cannabis and hemp reclassified as narcotics

July 6, 2024_ A committee tasked with controlling illegal drugs has voted to reclassify cannabis and hemp as narcotics, following concerns over their legality. The new classification will come into effect on January 1 next year, according to Dr. Surachoke Tangwiwat, deputy permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health. Dr. Surachoke, who chaired yesterday's meeting, said committee members agreed on the principle that cannabis should only be used for medical purposes and not for recreational use. The decision reflects a more restrictive approach towards the use of cannabis in the country. The Bangkok Post reports it. The measure aims to better regulate the use of cannabis and prevent abuse.