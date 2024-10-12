Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Central Police CIB Strengthens Independence

12 ottobre 2024 | 12.42
Redazione Adnkronos
October 12, 2024_ Thailand's Central Police, known as the CIB, is working to consolidate its operational independence. This effort aims to ensure that investigations are conducted without outside interference, thereby increasing the effectiveness of police operations. The CIB is working to improve transparency and accountability within its investigative practices. These measures are part of a broader initiative to reform the country's police force, addressing concerns about corruption and abuse of power, according to news site เดลินิวส์. The CIB, short for Central Investigation Bureau, is the Thai police's lead investigative agency, responsible for investigating serious and complex crimes.

