Thailand: Central Retail Visits Rinascente Stores in Italy to Expand Luxury Market

October 18, 2024_ Central Retail Corporation (CRC) recently sent a group of journalists to Italy to visit Rinascente stores, which it acquired in 2011. CEO Yonn Phokhap took part in the tour in Florence and Milan, exploring three branches in Rome, Florence and Milan. The trip marks an important step for CRC, which achieved a record turnover of over 1 billion euros in Italy last year, thus helping to strengthen the presence of the Thai brand in the European luxury market. The news was reported by marketeeronline.co. CRC continues to expand its influence not only in Italy, but also in Vietnam, where it is the leading foreign retailer.