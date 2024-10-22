Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 22 Ottobre 2024
Thailand: Chamber of Commerce calls for urgent measures to strengthen economy

Thailand: Chamber of Commerce calls for urgent measures to strengthen economy
22 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ The Thai Chamber of Commerce has urged the government to take immediate measures to address economic weaknesses identified by experts, following predictions of a possible downgrade of the country's credit rating. Among the issues highlighted are low per capita income, high private sector debt and rising public debt. The Chamber's president, Sanan Angubolkul, stressed the importance of improving the use of fiscal policies and ensuring political stability to maintain investor confidence. The source of this news is the website กรุงเทพธุรกิจ. Suggested measures include incentives to stimulate consumer spending and the need for a smooth policy transition to ensure continuity of economic policies.

