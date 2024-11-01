Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Charges against former PM Thaksin Shinawatra rock political landscape

November 1, 2024_ The Election Commission of Thailand is investigating allegations of manipulation involving former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra...

Thailand: Charges against former PM Thaksin Shinawatra rock political landscape
01 novembre 2024 | 12.13
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 1, 2024_ The Election Commission of Thailand is investigating allegations of manipulation involving former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai party. Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong has launched an investigation into four complaints suggesting Thaksin's clandestine influence over the party. The allegations center on a secret meeting between Thaksin and party leaders before the appointment of new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The commission is planning a thorough investigation that could last up to 60 days, as allegations from various political figures continue to emerge. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Thaksin Shinawatra is a prominent politician in Thailand, known for his controversial government and his subsequent escapes abroad to avoid criminal charges.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong Commission commissione planning
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza