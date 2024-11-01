Thailand: Charges against former PM Thaksin Shinawatra rock political landscape

November 1, 2024_ The Election Commission of Thailand is investigating allegations of manipulation involving former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and the Pheu Thai party. Commission chairman Ittiporn Boonpracong has launched an investigation into four complaints suggesting Thaksin's clandestine influence over the party. The allegations center on a secret meeting between Thaksin and party leaders before the appointment of new Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin. The commission is planning a thorough investigation that could last up to 60 days, as allegations from various political figures continue to emerge. The news was reported by the Bangkok Post. Thaksin Shinawatra is a prominent politician in Thailand, known for his controversial government and his subsequent escapes abroad to avoid criminal charges.