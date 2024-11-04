Thailand: Chatuchak Market Becomes Center of Thai Soft Power

November 4, 2024_ The National Soft Power Development Committee has announced plans to transform Bangkok’s Chatuchak Weekend Market into a Thailand soft power hub within the next two years. The soft power budget has been increased from 625 million to 3.5 billion baht, with the aim of developing spaces dedicated to books, fashion, design, music and handicrafts. The market currently attracts up to 300,000 visitors a day, highlighting its tourism potential. The plan also includes the creation of a sub-committee for the development of the market, with the aim of making it a new hotspot for tourists in Bangkok, as reported by Bangkok Post. Chatuchak Market, with more than 10,000 shops and an area of 1.5 million square meters, is already a major tourist attraction, and its development aims to further promote local products and Thai culture.