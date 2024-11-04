Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 04 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:26
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Chatuchak Market Becomes Center of Thai Soft Power

November 4, 2024_ The National Soft Power Development Committee has announced plans to transform Bangkok’s Chatuchak Weekend Market into a Thailand...

Thailand: Chatuchak Market Becomes Center of Thai Soft Power
04 novembre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 4, 2024_ The National Soft Power Development Committee has announced plans to transform Bangkok’s Chatuchak Weekend Market into a Thailand soft power hub within the next two years. The soft power budget has been increased from 625 million to 3.5 billion baht, with the aim of developing spaces dedicated to books, fashion, design, music and handicrafts. The market currently attracts up to 300,000 visitors a day, highlighting its tourism potential. The plan also includes the creation of a sub-committee for the development of the market, with the aim of making it a new hotspot for tourists in Bangkok, as reported by Bangkok Post. Chatuchak Market, with more than 10,000 shops and an area of 1.5 million square meters, is already a major tourist attraction, and its development aims to further promote local products and Thai culture.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thai culture s Chatuchak Bangkok Power hub within
Vedi anche
News to go
4 novembre, Mattarella: "Italia Paese unito e portatore di pace"
News to go
2 novembre, perché oggi è il giorno dei morti
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza