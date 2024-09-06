Thailand: Chef Giuseppe De Vuono Brings Sicilian Cuisine to Bangkok

Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
12:39
06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
05 September 2024_ On 13 and 14 September 2024, the renowned Italian restaurant Rossini's, located at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit in Bangkok, will host a unique culinary event with Chef Giuseppe De Vuono. Originally from Sicily, De Vuono will present the ‘Sicilian Symphony of Culinary Overture', a gastronomic experience that combines Sicilian flavours with Hong Kong influences, in a menu that includes dishes such as arancino ragout and paccheri with calamari ragu. The event, which promises to delight palates with a selection of Italian wines, is an opportunity for foodies to explore the rich Italian culinary tradition in Bangkok. The news is reported by prestigeonline.com. This event highlights the impact of Italian cuisine on the world, bringing a piece of Sicily to the vibrant Thai capital.

