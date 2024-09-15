Thailand: Clarification on transparency of public funds in Phitsanulok

September 15, 2024_ Phitsanulok authorities have denied rumors of irregularities in the management of public funds, saying that the data provided was incorrect. It was emphasized that the digital system for recording expenditures has been implemented correctly, ensuring transparency. Furthermore, the importance of constant monitoring to prevent possible abuses was highlighted. The news was reported by เดลินิวส์. Local authorities urged the public to report any anomalies and promised to maintain an open dialogue with citizens to ensure trust in public management.