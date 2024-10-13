Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 13 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Thailand: Clarifications on Thai Airways' future at Book Expo Thailand 2024

October 12, 2024_ During Book Expo Thailand 2024, Thai Airways CEO Charnsilp Trinuchakorn discussed the airline’s restructuring plan, which is...

Thailand: Clarifications on Thai Airways' future at Book Expo Thailand 2024
13 ottobre 2024 | 12.43
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 12, 2024_ During Book Expo Thailand 2024, Thai Airways CEO Charnsilp Trinuchakorn discussed the airline’s restructuring plan, which is currently in financial difficulty with debts exceeding 400 billion baht. Charnsilp stressed the importance of keeping the airline operational to preserve flight rights and competitiveness in the airline industry. He also highlighted that despite the challenges, Thai Airways has started to see signs of recovery thanks to innovative strategies and government support. This was reported by matichon.co.th. The airline, which is historically significant for Thailand, has faced severe difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
billion baht ripresa economica recovery elio
Vedi anche
News to go
Giorgetti: "Sarà una manovra equilibrata"
News to go
Israele, Idf: "Abbattuto drone diretto ad Ashkelon"
News to go
Sciopero nazionale dei treni il 12 e 13 ottobre
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news sulla guerra
News to go
Orban vs Salis, scontro a Strasburgo
News to go
Maltempo Italia, attesi temporali e piogge intense sul Centro-Nord
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza