Thailand: Clarifications on Thai Airways' future at Book Expo Thailand 2024

October 12, 2024_ During Book Expo Thailand 2024, Thai Airways CEO Charnsilp Trinuchakorn discussed the airline’s restructuring plan, which is currently in financial difficulty with debts exceeding 400 billion baht. Charnsilp stressed the importance of keeping the airline operational to preserve flight rights and competitiveness in the airline industry. He also highlighted that despite the challenges, Thai Airways has started to see signs of recovery thanks to innovative strategies and government support. This was reported by matichon.co.th. The airline, which is historically significant for Thailand, has faced severe difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions.