Thailand: Coalition government nears formation with Democratic Party

August 31, 2024_ Thailand is preparing for a new political phase as the Democratic Party has officially decided to join the government led by the Pheu Thai Party. Pheu Thai Party leader Paetongtarn Shinawatra announced that the list of new ministers is almost ready and that the cooperation with the Democratic Party aims to ensure stability. Despite concerns about possible conflicts of interest and criticism from some members of the opposition, leaders of the parties involved have expressed optimism about the government's ability to work for the good of the country. The source of this news is thairath.co.th. The new coalition also includes other parties, with the aim of addressing the current political and social challenges in Thailand.