Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Thailand: Collapse of a building in Bangkok causes 2 deaths and 7 injuries
03 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
3 July 2024_ A building under construction in Bangkok collapsed, killing two people and injuring seven others. The accident occurred in the Pathum Wan district, a central area of the Thai capital. Local authorities immediately started rescue operations and are investigating the causes of the collapse. The government urged approval committees to closely monitor the financial management of construction projects. The news site เดลินิวส์ reports it. Authorities are also considering additional measures to prevent future similar incidents.

